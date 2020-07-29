The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak On Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

The need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging has led to the development of moulded fiber packaging material. Moulded fiber material is made from recycled material such as newsprint or paperboard. On the basis of moulds used during manufacturing process, thickness of packaging and application, moulded fiber/ pulp packaging can be classified into four types which are transfer moulded, thick wall, processed and thermoformed. Transfer moulded type is used to in electronic consumer products packaging and egg trays and cartons.

Thick wall type is used in packaging of heavy and non-fragile items. Processed type are customised moulded fiber/ pulp with special additives or slurry ingredients. In May 2016, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, a Finland based company expanded its production facility in Ivanteevka, Russia. The expansion included new production unit, warehouse and improvement of infrastructure. With this expansion, the company claims to meet the increasing demand for packaging in growing egg market in the region. Carlsberg, a Denmark based brewing company has entered into partnership with ecoXpac A/S, a Denmark based packaging product manufacturer to develop eco-friendly, biodegradable moulded fiber/ pulp based bottles.

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is cost saving alternative as compared to other packaging types, which is the major driver for the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market. The other advantages of this packaging type is that it is more durable under humid and high temperature conditions. The vibration absorption capability of moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is also better as compared to other packaging types. The ease of handling moulded fiber pulp packed product and environment friendly material has led to its use as plastic alternative, which is anticipated to boost the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market. Stringent regulations and the increasing emphasis for sustainable development by food and beverage and consumer product manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15308

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-

Transfer Moulded

Thick Wall

Processed

Thermoformed/ Thin Wall

On the basis of packaging type, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-

Trays

Edge Protectors/ End Caps

Clamshells

Roll Cradles

On the basis of end use sector, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-