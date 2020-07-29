Nurturing Growth in Europe Passport Reader Market during 2019-2027| Thales Group, Access Ltd, DESKO GmbH

The Europe passport reader market is projected to reach US$ 71.82 million by 2027 from US$ 39.40 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Passport Reader market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The passport reader market is likely to witness rapid growth in Europe during the 2020–2027. A few of the key factors supporting this growth are increase in immigrant population, rise in adoption of e-passports, and surge in international air passenger traffic across the region. Moreover, the technological advances, including OCR, are likely to boost the demand for passport readers in the region during the forecast period.

The increase in number of outbound tourists and rise in airport construction and expansion activities, especially in developing countries, are the major factors driving the market growth in this region. For instance, in February 2020, a trial of BorderXpress biometric kiosks offered by Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) was completed at Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport, and it was further conducted at Cork Airport in Ireland, in 2019. According to CAPA, over 300 individual projects are under construction in Europe, including Russia. Such investments are expected to drive the demand for passport readers during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for PASSPORT READER assays in the market.

EUROPE PASSPORT READER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Passport Reader Market, by Technology

RFID

Barcode

OCR

Europe Passport Reader Market, by Type

Swipe Readers

Self-Service Kiosks

Compact Full-Page Readers

Portable Readers

Europe Passport Reader Market, by Application

Airport Security

Border Control

Others

Europe Passport Reader Market, by Sector

Public

Private

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.

Thales Group

Access Ltd

DESKO GmbH

