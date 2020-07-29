Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Moisture Sensors Market

Smart moisture sensors are used to measure the content of water in objects

Smart moisture sensors are provided with a data transfer feature with Bluetooth module or some other medium

are provided with a data transfer feature with Bluetooth module or some other medium These sensors are used in various research applications such as horticulture, environmental science, climate research, irrigation planning, and agricultural science

Along with advanced irrigation controllers, smart moisture sensors are used in the irrigation of residential lawns, landscapes, and suburban areas

These sensors are employed for various other applications including sports & entertainment, research studies, construction, weather forecasting, sports turf, mining, building & construction, and landscaping & ground care

Key Drivers of Global Smart Moisture Sensors Market

The global smart moisture sensors market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for smart moisture sensors for use in various applications such as forestry, weather forecasting, and sports & entertainment

Increasing investments in the establishment of green and smart cities are also anticipated to fuel the demand for smart moisture sensors for use in landscape irrigation of sideways, parks, and others green zones in these cities

Recent advancements in the sensor technology are allowing remote data collection from building and construction sites, which offers real-time alerts and long-term analysis. This can help catch water damage before it spreads to the rest of the building.

Companies operating in the global smart moisture sensors market are investing to expand their product portfolios as well as their distribution networks. They have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions to meet the increasing demand for smart moisture sensors in different regions.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Irrigation in Agriculture Sector

Adoption of new technologies is increasing in the agriculture sector in order to optimize agriculture-allied activities

The preference for smart irrigation is increasing in order to meet specific landscape needs; tailor watering schedules; and reduce overall operational costs associated with irrigation

Manufacturers are increasing their attention toward application of smart moisture sensors

Moreover, leading manufacturers of smart moisture sensors are planning to increase investments in research and development activities. These factors are expected to drive the demand for smart moisture sensors during the forecast period.

Poor Response Time of Smart Moisture Sensors

Smart moisture sensors offer sluggish response to soil water content, irrigation, or rainfall

Moreover, lack of accuracy of smart moisture sensors in sandy soil particles led by their large particle size is expected to limit the usage of smart moisture sensors in the near future

However, research and development in the field of smart moisture sensors is expected to overcome these issues in the next few years.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Smart Moisture Sensors Market