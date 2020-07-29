Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Tonic Water Market

The global tonic water market is projected to witness a notable growth in the years to come because of the rapid industrialization as per the Transparency Market Research reports. The vendors of the tonic water market are continuously investing in research and development plans in order to come up with new and better products as compared to that of the other vendors. Surveys are being held wherein consumer feedback is taken into consideration and hence experiments of new products are being conducted. The competition is seen to be cut throat and therefore the tonic water industry will see major growth rate in the coming years.

Some of the leading vendors of the global tonic water market are Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG, Monster Beverage Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., East Imperial Superior Beverages, Fevertree Drinks Plc., and Bradley’s Tonic Co. New flavors of fruits are being introduced by various companies as part of their development strategy so as to hold a strong position in the overall market. The key strategy is to introduce new flavors that are both unique and new and gain as much profit as possible in order to spread business in other regions as well.

From a geographical point of view, the global market for tonic water is expected to be dominated by Asia pacific region. This is because of the fact that flavored tonic water segmentation products are more popular among people in this region especially in the developing nations of Japan, China and India. Alcoholic beverages are also not far behind and equally contribute great deal of revenue generation from the past decades and will continue to do so in the future years. The CAGR of Asia Pacific is seen to be at 5.70% and it is predicted that Asia Pacific region will continue dominating the global tonic water market in the future as well.

Global Tonic Water Market by Product

Flavored

Non-flavored

Global Tonic Water Market by Content

Regular

Diet

Global Tonic Water Market by Application

Alcoholic Drinks

Direct Consumption

