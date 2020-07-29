Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Prefabricated Building System Market

Prefabricated building systems entail modular components such as frames, panels, doors, roofs, walls, and windows. From setting up industrial facilities to building homes and commercial spaces, prefabricated systems are extensively used in developed countries. However, with developing countries now beginning to adopt prefabricated building systems because they offer cost-efficiency.

These systems are prefabricated so as to save both time and space while assembling them at the desired site. By helping save time at the construction site, prefabricated building systems help cut down on the cost of repeatedly transporting material and labor to the construction site.

Prefabricated building systems are available in the form of skeleton systems, panel systems, combined systems, or cellular systems. A prefabricated panel system may typically comprise ready-to-use components such as cellular systems, flexible partition elements, and other kinds of three-dimensional structures. On the other hand, a skeleton system features structural elements such as columns and beams and roofing components. Combined prefabricated building systems feature a combination of one or more such systems. A variety of materials are used for constructing prefabricated building systems; these include: Steel, composites, fiber, wood, and glass.

However, there are perceptions among consumers that prefabricated buildings are not as strong as those constructed from the ground up at the actual site. Companies are working to change this perception by introducing new prefabricated building systems that offer strength and lightness in equal amounts. This has paved the way for the use of new alloys, which will help the global prefabricated building system market register a double-digit growth rate.

Companies in the global prefabricated building system market are currently exploring the use of new materials and fabrication technologies to make prefabricated building systems lighter, easier to assemble, yet high on the strength quotient. Among the companies that have registered an established presence in the global prefabricated building systems market are: Ritz-Craft Corporation, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc., Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Champion Home Builders, Inc.

