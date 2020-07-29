Cherishing Report of Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market during 2019-2027

The Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market is expected to reach US$881.1 million by 2027 from US$585.7 million in 2019, ata CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Transformer Monitoring System market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Power transformers play an important role in power transmission. These transformers work at peak load and are designed to have maximum efficiency at full capacity. Decades of research in the transmission networks has led to an increase in the transmission voltages. Power transformers enable the power transmission low-voltage to high-voltages. The installation of power transformers provides new opportunities for the power transformer market. Thus, the rise in the installation of power transformers is likely to drive the transformer monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The Europe transformer monitoring system market experiences a remarkable growth due to growing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of power transformer. Rising focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids, smart transformers, and replacement of old power transformers are the other factors propelling the growth of the transformer monitoring system. Further, rising demand for uninterrupted electric supply and growing focus on using non-conventional energy sources would act as an opportunity for the players in the transformer monitoring system market as transformer monitoring systems have the competence of monitoring the transformer’s voltage, current, and temperature to ensure regular uninterrupted electric supply.

EUROPE TRANSFORMER MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

IT Solutions

By Service

Bushing Monitoring

Oil/Gas Monitoring

Others

By Application

Distribution Transformers

Power Transformers

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Dynamic Ratings

