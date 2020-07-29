Cheese Market Size and Share | Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Outlook and Forecast to 2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cheese market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, type, product, distribution channel, format, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): USD 70 billion

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 111 billion

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cheese-market/requestsample

Cheese is a food product that has become more and more popular among the world’s population because of the increasing understanding of its health benefits. Cheese is being widely used in daily cooking because of its nutritious value as well as a good taste. Many studies have shown that regular cheese intake can help prevent various health disorders, including osteoporosis and certain cancers. Cheese is also known to be a rich protein source, vitamin B12, and calcium. Thus, its various health benefits are leading to its rising demand globally and aiding its market growth.

The cheese market is also expected to witness a healthy growth due to the rising penetration of fast-food restaurants across tier 2 and 3 cities in the emerging countries. The rising efforts by major vendors to deliver creative products are also adding to the demand for cheese; thus, the growing product diversification is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cheese-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cheese refers to a food product typically made from cow, horse, goat, and sheep’s milk, which is nutritious and high protein. The milk protein casein coagulation makes it possible to be prepared in a broad spectrum of flavours, textures, and shapes. Cheese contains a variety of nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin B12, which makes it a nutritional food for all the age groups.

By source, the global cheese market is divided into:

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

Based on type, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Natural

Processed

On the basis of the product, the industry has been divided into:

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

By distribution channels, the industry is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The major formats of the product in the industry are:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others

The major regional markets for cheese are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Through most of the past decade, natural cheese has been a dominant category of cheese. The phenomenon has also led to the healthy growth of natural cheddar cheese. Much of this rise has been due to two main developments in the natural cheddar cheese category: rising cheese consumption in the foodservice sector and increased consumption as a snacking product. Cheddar cheese consumption by the food services industry has increased during the historical period as new recipes, and cooking patterns become increasingly common worldwide and due to the growing penetration of continental and American cuisines.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestle SA (SWX: NESN), Danone S.A. (EPA: BN), Dean Foods Co. (OTCMKTS: DFODQ), Lactalis International, Fonterra Co-operative Group (NZE: FCG), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Arla Foods amba, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

The post Cheese Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2025 appeared first on Super Market Research