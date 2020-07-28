Electronic security systems are electronic devices that can perform security operations such as surveillance, access control, alarms, or intrusion control into facilities or areas that use power backups such as batteries as well as power from a mains source.

According to the report US electronic security systems market was valued at US$ 10.33 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 20.50 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 – 2027.

The US electronic security systems market is expected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period as it provides and provides electronic security systems primarily to federal, state and local government agencies throughout the United States. Leading companies are involved in the design, development, installation, and maintenance of technically complex integrated electronic security systems for federal customers. There are many agencies and organizations working in the development of security systems in the United States, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Human Services, and the US National Security Authorization Guide. , Department of Energy, National Security Agency (NSA), General Services Agency (GSA), and Electronic Security Association (ESA).

A semiconductor device is an electronic component that relies on the electronic properties of a semiconductor material (primarily silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, as well as organic semiconductors) for its function. Semiconductor devices have replaced vacuum tubes in most applications.

The US Electronic Security Systems market is growing along with the Electronics and semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US government buildings, transportation systems, border areas, airports, ports, and various other infrastructures are experiencing illegal entry, resulting in significant financial and data loss. This factor has increased the demand for access control systems across the country, thereby driving the US electronic security systems market. Card readers are the most attractive access control system across the federal industry, but in the current scenario, there is growing demand for biometrics. In today’s technologically advanced market scenario, card readers can easily be compromised, which is also a potential threat to various security-sensitive infrastructures. Biometrics systems, on the other hand, are highly protected as the same record, accessing the biological properties of an individual. These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for lectronic security systems assays in the market.

US Electronic security systems – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Video Surveillance Systems

Camera

Video Management

IP Video Recording

Alarming Systems

Monitoring System

Intrusion Detection System

Perimeter Alarm System

Access Control System

Card Reader

Biometrics

Electronic Systems

By Component

Camera

Monitor

Storage Devices

Software

PSIM

Identity Management

Company Profiles

ADT

BAE Systems

Evergreen Fire and Security

Honeywell International Inc.

Surveillance Secure Inc.

Integrated Security Technologies

Johnson Controls

KBR Inc.

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LVW Electronics

MC Dean Inc.

Mantech International Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orion Security Systems

Parsons Corporation

Securitas Electronic Security, Incorporated.

Science Application International Corporation

Security Hunter

Serco Inc.

Siemens

Split Pine Technologies, Inc.

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions

Xator Corporation

