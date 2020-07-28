The North America event management market is accounted to US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end. Nowadays, with the rising investment in events, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting event management software to plan and manage their business events. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market. As a result of this, the number of event management companies in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America event management market.

The North America Event Management Software Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

All the key industries across are a globe, including media & entertainment, government, educational institutes, and others, are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics, among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading their solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities, which is influencing the North America Event Management market to prosper during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Event Management Software Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Event Management Market — By Solution Type

Software

Services

North America Event Management Market — By Application

Event planning

Event marketing

Venue and ticket management

Reporting and analytics

Others

North America Event Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



North America Event Management Market – Company Profiles

Active Network

Arlo

Attendify

Aventri

Bizzabo

Cvent

Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.

Eventbrite, LLC

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista, Inc.

