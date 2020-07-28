The North America Animal Feed Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America animal feed market is expected to reach US$ 118,570.29 million by 2027 from US$ 85,635.32 million in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Animal feed refer to the food that is given to domestic animals. It is grown to nourish poultry and livestock. Animal feed is produced by selecting and blending feed ingredients to offer highly nutritious diets that enhances the health of animals and improve the quality of end products such as milk, wool, eggs, and meat. Animal feeds can be broadly groped as concentrates or roughages. Concentrates include high energy value food sources such as fats, cereal grains, high-protein oil meals or cakes, by-products from processing of sugarcane, sugar beets, animals, and fish.

The COVID-19 outbreak initially started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world. The COVID-19 is transmitted through contact with infected persons or carriers via respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns

North America Animal Feed Market Segmentation

By Form

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash

Others

By Livestock

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco NV

Perdue Farms, Inc.

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

