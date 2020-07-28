Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

The Nigeria oil country tubular goods market was worth US$ 440.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 718.60 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Oil Country Tubular Limited manufactures and sells drill pipes and related products, Oil Country Tubular Products (OCTG), and services for the oil drilling and exploration industry. The company’s segment includes drill pipes and related products, OCTG sales, OCTG services, and other sales and services.

The Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods market is growing along with the Manufacturing industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Construction usually refers to the creation of physical structures such as buildings, bridges and roads. Manufacturing usually refers to the production of finished products that are sold to distributors, retailers, or consumers.

Coronavirus outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and The US are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~ 3, 32,930 confirmed cases and ~14,510 total deaths globally. The COVID-19 is anticipated to hamper the market growth of Nigeria oil country tubular goods market to a large extent. As, the coronavirus outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in Nigeria due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Oil Country Tubular assays in the market.

Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Segmentation

By Process

Seamless

Welded

By Product

Drill Pipe

Well Casing

Production Tubing

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Companies Profiles

DAMAGIX GROUP

EVRAZ plc

Hunting Group

ILJIN STEEL CO., LTD

JFE Steel Corporation

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

OilPro Oil and Gas Limited

Tecon Oil Sevices Ltd

Tenaris

TMK

TPCO Enterprise, Inc.

VALLOUREC

Baker Hughes Company

