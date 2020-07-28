Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Phenethyl Alcohol Market

Phenethyl Alcohol Market: Introduction

Phenethyl alcohol is a colorless, transparent, slightly viscous liquid. Phenethyl alcohol is used in the formulation of eye area makeup, makeup products, skin care products, shampoos, perfumes, and colognes in cosmetics and personal care products.

Phenethyl alcohol is also known as 2-phenylethanol. It prevents or retards bacterial growth, thus protecting cosmetics and personal care products from spoilage. Phenethyl alcohol also imparts fragrance to products.

According to L’Oréal, a leading manufacturer of cosmetic products, the global cosmetic market was valued at US$ 532 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% by 2020. The global cosmetic market is primarily driven by the rise in urbanization; continuous increase in online beauty spending; expansion of social networks; increase in consumer interest in new, different, and premium products; growth in global population of senior citizens; and surge in the upper middle class population.

In terms of volume, the personal care & cosmetics segment accounted for major share of the global phenethyl alcohol market in 2019. Phenethyl alcohol plays an important role in getting rid of fine hair, dead skin, and wrinkles. It also prevent aging of the skin.

Phenethyl alcohol is extensively employed as an exfoliating and moisturizing agent in skin care and hair care formulations. In hair care, phenethyl alcohol is used in revitalizing shampoos, conditioners, detanglers, and hair & scalp masks.

Key Players in Phenethyl Alcohol Market

The global phenethyl alcohol market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share. Key players operating in the global phenethyl alcohol market include:

Eco Organics

Shanghai Shenbao Flavors& Fragrances Co.,Ltd.

Evesa

Cinch Chemicals Pvt.Ltd.

Novorate Biotech

Hubei Jusheng Technology Co.Ltd.

