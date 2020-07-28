Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nanocellulose Market

The global nanocellulose market features an intensely competitive vendor landscape. This is on account of the potential demand for nanocellulose for a vast range of applications in various end-use industries. A growing number of manufacturers world over are capitalizing on demand coming from numerous industries, particularly in the oil and gas industries. Other industries from which profuse opportunities are emanating are paints and coatings, paper processing, personal care products, and food and beverages. Top players operating in the market are CelluForce Inc., UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., American Process Inc., and Daicel FineChem Ltd., finds Transparency Market Research.

The global nanocellulose market was valued at US$54.19 million in 2014 and is forecast to reach a worth of US$699.6 million by the end of 2023. To reach this valuations, the global market is projected to expand at an exceptionally impressive CAGR of 33.8% from 2015 to 2023.

The broad product categories of nanocellulose are nanofibrillated cellulose, nanocrystalline cellulose, and bacterial nanocellulose. Of these, nanofibrillated cellulose leads the pack as it held over half of the overall market shares in 2014. The proliferating demand for this in end-use industries accounts for its prominence throughout the assessment timeline.

On the regional front, Europe and North America emerged to the fore and contributed a combined share of over 60% in 2014. These regional markets are likely to retain their lead in the coming years as well. This is attributed to the extensive uptake of nanocellulose in the industries such as personal care, food and beverages, and paper processing.

The global nanocellulose market is segmented based on:

Product

Nanofibrillated cellulose

Nanocrystalline cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose

End User

Composites

Paper processing

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Biomedical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

