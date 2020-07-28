Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Modular Fabrication Market

Modular Fabrication Market: Introduction

Modular fabrication is a process, wherein factory made pre-engineered building parts or structures are transported to and assembled on sites. These structures are manufactured in a controlled environment, thus ensuring good build quality. Thus, demand for modular fabrication is high in residential, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Modular fabrication is a modern construction technique. It is a green construction process, as it helps reduce site waste, vis-à-vis on-site built structures. Furthermore, the construction is carried out under control conditions. This lowers the rate of accidents and provides safer working environment for workers.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Modular Fabrication Market

Rapid industrialization and urbanization is a key driver of the global modular fabrication market. Investments in housing, infrastructure, and industrial sectors have increased significantly since the last few years. This has boosted the demand for modular fabrication structures. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Modular fabrication provides benefits such as lower construction & labor cost and faster construction. Major portion of the work is carried out in a manufacturing facility and fabricated structures are then installed on site. This is a key advantage of modular fabrication. Fabricated structures are constructed in manufacturing facilities. This lowers the operational cost and time. Thus, benefits such as lower construction & labor cost and faster construction are expected to drive the global modular fabrication market during the forecast period.

Global Modular Fabrication Market: Segmentation

The global modular fabrication market can be segmented based on technology and end-user

In terms of technology, the modular fabrication market can be bifurcated into relocatable and permanent. The permanent segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Modular Fabrication Market:

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

ZETON

LAING O’ROURKE

Kleusberg

Lendlease Corporation

Algeco

CIMC Modular Building Systems

HEEREMA FABRICATION GROUP

Bakrie Metal Industries

Applied Machinery Corporation

