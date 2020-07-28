Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminum-air Battery Market

Aluminum-air Battery Market: Overview

Aluminum-air battery generates electricity from the reaction of oxygen in the air with aluminum. It has one of the highest energy densities of all the batteries.

When used in an electric vehicle, aluminum-air battery has the potential of up to eight times the range of lithium-ion battery with significantly lower total weight

Aluminum-air battery does not use electricity to recharge. It is safe, has long life cycle and higher range, and is compact.

Aluminum-air battery can be mechanically recharged with new aluminum anodes made from recycling hydrated aluminum oxide. The aluminum is used as an anode, while the oxygen in the air is used as cathode.

Key Drivers of Global Aluminum-air Battery Market

The aluminum-air battery market has been expanding owing to the increase in demand for electrical vehicles across the globe in order to minimize the use of fossil fuels

Easy availability of raw material, i.e. aluminum, in large quantities in the production of aluminum-air batteries is anticipated to boost the global aluminum-air battery market

High cost of the anode and issues with corrosion of the aluminum anode due to carbon dioxide in air are estimated to hamper the global aluminum-air battery market

Key Players Operating in Aluminum-air Battery Market

Leading companies operating in the global aluminum-air battery market include:

Xinjiang Joinworld Co.Ltd.

Phinergy

Alcoa

China Dynamics

Mingtai

Jiangxi Anyuan Aluminum & Electricity Co Ltd

Renault-Nissan

Nantong Zhongke Metal

Fuji-pigment

Global Aluminum-air Battery Market, by Type Primary Aluminum-Air Battery Mechanical Rechargeable Secondary Aluminum-Air Battery Global Aluminum-air Battery Market, by Application Telecom Towers Hospitals Automotive Military Consumer Electronics Aerospace Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

