Latest Report Analysis of North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market during 2019-2027| Mulesoft, EDICOM, Comarch , TrueCommerce 

The North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America electronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$16,269.8millionby 2027 from US$9506.2million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The adoption of EDI solutions has resulted in increased efficiency as well as cost-savings for the US government, and this motivates other organizations to follow the trend. The implementation of EDIs is rising at a sustainable pace in North America due to emerging technologies and investments in on-the-cloud systems by organizations. The growth of the EDI market in North America is also attributed to the growing spending on the adoption of cloud services and the presence of the healthcare and BFSI sectors holding potential opportunities for the next-generation IT technology.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market in North America are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, statistical database, and among others. Deliforce Technologies Private Limited, GetSwift Limited, JungleWorksInc, Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Mobisoft Infotech LLC are among the major companies listed in the report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in the market.

NORTH AMERICA ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Electronic data interchange market – by Component Solutions

Services

North America Electronic data interchange market – by Type Direct EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

North America Electronic data interchange market – by Industry BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

North America Electronic data interchange market – by Country US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Mulesoft, LLC

SPS Commerce, Inc.

TrueCommerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Data Masons Software LLC

EDICOM

Comarch SA

