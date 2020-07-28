KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

KVM is an abbreviation for Keyboard, Video (monitor) and Mouse, which is sometimes also called an Electronic switch or a PC switch. It offers various applications including to switch, control, and manage many personal computers via a single mouse, monitor, and keyboard. Furthermore, KVM switch is available with various number of ports such as 2, 4, 8, 16 or 32 ports.

Using KVM switches IT administrators can connect to any single system within their network for the smooth functioning of operations. Today, KVM cables combine different entities like video monitors, keyboard, and mouse. Additionally, USB cables have also made their way into the KVM switch package which allows network administrators to switch audios between different computers. The growing importance in IT in different sectors, and development such as datacenters are expected to drive significant growth for the KVM switch market in the near future.

KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market – Competitive Landscape

Single-click IT operations are expected to drive significant growth for the KVM switch market in the near future. Large enterprises are increasingly moving towards cloud solutions, whether it be hybrid, independent, or managed. Additionally, cloud provides various advantages for small and large enterprises alike including cost-savings, higher efficiency, and single-click mobility for employees. This is evident in rise of several large cloud providers and is expected to rise even further thanks to security threats faced due to disconnected systems in networks. The increased associated of productivity with enterprise suits like ERP, CRM among others is also expected to fuel growth of the KVM switch market in the near future. .

In June 2019, Thinklogical announced TLX1280 keyboard, video, and mouse switch. This is one of the largest matrix switch 10G Matrix Switch with 1280 ports. This expected provide switching of USB, AV, IT, KVM, audio, video, and computer peripheral signals.

In March 2019, G&D announced the launch of the KVM-over-IP keyboard, video, and mouse switch. This is design to enables highly scalable and flexible distributed switching of computer signals

In October 2017, IHSE introduced enterprise level large IHSE Draco tera KVM switching system. Further, this switches expected to offer secure and reliable operation for broadcasters and producers

Fujitsu Ltd.

Founded in 1955, Fujitsu Ltd., a key player in KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is one of the oldest IT companies which was established after IBM but before Hewlett Packard. The company mainly manufactures computing products. It also offers a wide range of services and products such as enterprise computing, personal computing, advanced microelectronics and telecommunications. Fujitsu Ltd. Is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Established in 1939, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP is based in Hanover Street, Palo Alto, California, The U.S. It is one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of optical devices. The company was formed in 2015 after it was spun off from HP Company. The company’s CCM services enables enterprise to consolidate, transform, personalize, and measure customer communications at their own pace along with maximizing its existing investments

D-Link Corporation

Founded in 1986, Spectrum Instruments Inc.is headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. It specialized in providing video surveillance (ip), wireless, storage, switching, smart home ecosystem, and other products. The company has its sales offices throughout the world.

Dell Inc.

Founded in 1984, Dell Inc. is based in Round Rock, Texas, the U.S. Moreover, the company provides various digital and IT services and products. Dell is a part of the Dell Technologies family of brands. Furthermore, the company has its presence in more than 180 countries worldwide.

APC (Schneider Electric)

Established in 1981, APC (Schneider Electric) is headquartered in West Kingston, RI, the U.S. The company provides protection against some of the leading causes of data loss, and downtime. Moreover, company has its manufacturing facilities on three continents and sales offices are throughout the world.

KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market – Dynamics

Increasing demand of data centers for ingestion, computation, storage, and management of information

The expansion of small and medium enterprises expected to fuel the demand of the data centers worldwide. These data centers plays vital role of ingestion, computation, storage, and management of information. Further, the increasing demand and investment for data centers anticipated to increase demand of the keyboard, video, and mouse switches

Increasing demand from emerging countries

The KVM switch market is expected to register fastest growth in Asia Pacific region. The high penetration of IT industry in the region, dominance of companies like Huawei in 5G technology, and widespread penetration of technology in the region are expected to emerge as main factors for growth in the KVM switch market in the near future. On the other hand, the KVM switch market is expected to witness robust growth in main regions like North America as well. The widespread reliance on IT departments, more seamless integration, and high-scale adoption of technology are expected to drive the KVM switch market in North America.