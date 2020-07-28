Indian Online Grocery Market Price, Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the online market size in India reached a strong growth in 2019. Online grocery stores refer to the various web-based applications and e-commerce websites that are used to purchase necessary household goods with the help of the internet. They provide anytime access to a wide range of products on a single platform by prepaid or pay-on-delivery methods. Online grocery stores also allow consumers to place the order online and schedule home deliveries directly from the local store or third-party e-retailing organizations.

In India, the increasing digital literacy, improved internet access and rising consumer awareness about the benefits associated with online shopping have led to the growing acceptance for online grocery platforms. Besides this, the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the country has shifted consumers’ shopping habits, providing a boost to the sales of grocery items via online platforms. The vendors are now offering contactless deliveries of essential products and digital payment methods to minimize the spread of the disease. Moreover, significant growth in the e-commerce industry, the growing usage of smartphones, attractive discounts offered by online portals and increasing purchasing power of consumers are some of the other factors that are expected to create a positive impact on the industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian online grocery market to be positively impacted by the COVID – 19 pandemic in 2020. From 2021 onwards, the market is expected to regain its growth.

Breakup by Product Type:

Food Grains

Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Personal Care

Dry and Baking Products

Household Products

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Platform:

App-based

Web-based

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aaram Shop Private Limited

Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd

Godrej Nature’s Basket

Grofers India Private Limited

Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)

LocalBanya

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

