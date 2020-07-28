High Demand for Europe Automotive Lighting Market Research Reports Results in Business Market Insights Launching Subscription Plans

The Asia pacific Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing demand for genomics, growing demand for metagenomics over traditional methods and various applications of metagenomics, in the Asia pacific region. Whereas, expensive techniques of metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Owing to growing demand for genomics by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The metagenomic market in china is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the extensive conduction of metagenomics. For instance. a project titled as ‘Metagenomic Analysis of Flaviviridae in Mosquito Viromes Isolated From Yunnan Province in China Reveals Genes From Dengue and Zika Viruses’ was conducted. This project was funded by some Chinese entities which include the National Program on Key Research Project of China, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China and others.

By Product

Instruments & Software

Consumables

ASIA PACIFIC METAGENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

By Country

China

India

Japan

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

