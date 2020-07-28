The Europe Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 2.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 4.80 Bn in 2027.

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at very low cost and in an efficient way. There is a wide gap between the wage pattern of eastern and western countries. The wage rate is comparatively very low in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China when compared to western countries such as the U.S. and U.K. The wage difference varies up to 60%. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the market growth positively.

The Europe Customer Care BPO Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, U.K is dominating the Europe customer care BPO market, which in turn boost the demand for customer care BPO market in Europe. The UK is the largest outsourcing market after America. The new enclosure movement by corporate business and private sector is growing in the UK. This movement is transforming the entire scenario of the British state. The new enclosure movement has weakened the public sector and eliminates it from democratic accountability and control. Due to which, now the mass population is shifting towards the private sector for providing customer care services, which plays a significant role in generating revenues for the outsourcing business.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Customer Care BPO Market in the market.

EUROPE CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Solution

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Nearshore Outsourcing

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Transport & Logistics

Media & Communication

Automotive

Others

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Alorica Inc

Arvato AG

Atento

Comdata

Concentrix Corporation

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Teletech Holdings

Webhelp Group

