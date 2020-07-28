The CIS Countries Speech analytics market accounted at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.5 Mn by 2027.

Russia with leading market presence in numerous defense and industrial technologies along with strong presence in international market has boosted its capabilities in AI and NLP technologies. Subsequently, the country currently has selected number of speech analytics market players with strong market related offerings. Moreover, the notable presence of globally and European presence companies also has facilitated the penetration of speech analytics solution in the country over the past few years.

The CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006652/request-trial

Analytics driven call quality monitoring and associated versatile benefits is driving the demand for speech analytics market

The past few years has attracted a substantial investment towards the development of superior AI technologies having a broad scope of application. Subsequently, the number of AI-driven analytics solution witnessed an unprecedented adoption across different industry verticals and continue to gain popularity among small and medium enterprise owners as well. Similarly, the speech analytics, along with voice analytics-based solution, are extensively used by numerous market players among different end-user industries for improving the consumer experience. Thereby, propelling the growth of CIS Countries Speech analytics market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

CIS COUNTRIES SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Type

Solution

Services

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By End-user

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Science

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Geography

CIS Countries Russia Rest of CIS Countries



CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market Companies

Avaya INC.

Clarabridge

Calabrio, Inc.

CallMiner

Genesys

IBM Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Speech Technology Center Limited (STC)

Verint Systems Inc

ZOOM International

Other Market Players from Value Chain:

Vocitech, Tethr, Invoca, Cogito, VoiceBase, Gridspace, Nuance, Talkdesk, CallTrackingMetrics, CloudTalk, and few other market players from value chain which are not profiled in the report but the can be included based on request.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006652/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]