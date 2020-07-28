BP (Blood Pressure) Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Top Companies Overview, Market Size, Share, Market Demand, Trend, Growth and Forecast

Market Outlook

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices refer to the medical equipment used for accurate assessment of the blood pressure of an individual. These devices produce numerical data that depicts the pumping efficiency of the heart and changes in the blood volume. Sphygmomanometer, digital and ambulatory blood pressure monitors are the most common types of BP monitoring devices available in the market. They are compact, convenient, portable, provide accurate results and eliminate the chances of human errors.

Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders across the globe. Owing to the growing awareness regarding the risks associated with chronic stress and other lifestyle disorders, individuals are scheduling regular blood pressure checks to constantly monitor their health. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced variants that use sensors and allow pro-active monitoring of pulse is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, favorable government policies and increasing health consciousness among the masses, are projected to drive the market further.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Monitor

2. Accessories

Market Breakup by Technology

1. Digital

2. Aneroid

3. Wearable

Market Breakup by End-User

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3. Diagnostic Centers

4. Homecare Settings

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry includes A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Healthcare (OTCMKTS: OMRNY), Welch Allyn, Rossmaax International Limited, Spacelab’s Healthcare Inc., Contec Medical System Co.Ltd, Microlife AG, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, American Diagnostic, Smith’s Group Plc., Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group