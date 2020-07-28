Asia Pacific Trade Management Software Market: Trends Research and Projections for 2018 – 2027

Asia-Pacific trade management software market is expected to grow from US$ 164.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 466.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Trade is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the cloud-based solution is expected to provide real-time visibility of exported goods. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. Few of the trends expected to boost the trade management software market during the forecast period are blockchain, artificial intelligence, and predictive analysis implementation in logistics operations.

The Asia Pacific Trade Management Software Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, China is dominating the trade management software market. China has become the world’s largest consumer market, particularly for electronic goods. Further, the country has witnessed a remarkable growth in its e-commerce sector that accounted for around 10% of the country’s total retail sales. The logistics and e-commerce sector of the country is continuously noticing tremendous growth, and retailers and service providers are focusing in warehouse and logistics automation. The country is also attracting huge FDIs owing to government initiatives such as “Made in China” to propel the manufacturing sector of the company. Compiling to this, several multinationals operating in different sectors are targeting Chinese market and opening their regional headquarters in the country Attributed to the presence of robust manufacturing industry in the country, the demand for trade management software market is anticipated to witness robust growth.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Trade Management Software Market in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC TRADE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION



Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Component

Solution

Services



Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud



Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by End-User

Retail & CG

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharma

Government, Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Minerals

Manufacturing

Others



Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC



Companies Mentioned

Amber Road, Inc.

Bamboo Rose LLC

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Integration Point LLC

Livingston International

MIC

Oracle Corp

QAD, Inc,

QuestaWeb

SAP SE

