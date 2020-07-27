Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market: Future Technology, Growth ,Trends , Opportunities and Key Players Analysis Report 2024

WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Industry 2020

The global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is valued at 4490.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5660.8 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Ashva Digital Healthcare

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthineers

Change Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare)

Sectra AB

Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

Dell

Esaote SpA

CERNER

PaxeraHealth

INFINITT Healthcare

Visage Imaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based PACS

On-premise PACS

Cloud-based PACS had a market share of 76% in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinics

Other

Hospital is the greatest segment of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) application, with a share of 76% in 2018.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) by Countries

10 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment by Type

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

