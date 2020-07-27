Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria. These bacteria are the leading cause of diarrheal diseases, especially among children primarily through food or drinking water contaminated with animal or human feces. Some strains of the E. coli bacteria produce Shiga toxin that causes gastrointestinal (GI) infections and medical complications like gastrointestinal tract infections, cholangitis, cholecystitis, bacteremia, neonatal meningitis and pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI). This syndrome, if untreated, can result in harmful results such as kidney failure. E. coli tests are used to diagnose GI infections using stool samples. These tests can be performed using molecular diagnostic kits and immunoassays.

The North America E. coli Testing Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North AmericaE. colitestingmarket is to reach US$ 1,165.0 Mn by 2027 from US$ 680.9 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019–2027.Factors such as the rise in E. coli testing, growing product innovation, and rising research activities are expected to boost the growth of the E. colitesting market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as testing challenges during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America E. coli Testing Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA E. COLITESTINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

By End-User

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

