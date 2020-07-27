North America Delivery Management Software Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis by 2027

Vendors are increasingly focused on providing distinct types of services, such as product grading and assortment, packaging, online parcel tracking, mobile applications, email alerts, and SMS alerts. Subsequently, this focus of vendors toward providing value-added services will drive the growth of the North American market for delivery management software. Additionally, adoption of the Software as a Service (SaaS) is more prevalent in the BFSI, manufacturing, and retail sectors of North America than other verticals.It is predicted that the area will further develop, create path-breaking innovations in the cloud services market, and in the delivery management industry. Growth in North America’s online food delivery market is also expected to drive growth in the market for delivery management software during the forecast period.

The North America Delivery Management Software Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North Americadelivery management software market is expected to reach US$880.0millionby 2027 from US$441.3million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include the growing emphasis on online marketing tools. Moreover, with the help of delivery management, e-commerce gets better visibility and can grab a massive number of customer bases. Thus, this factor is scaling up delivery management software market size year-on-year.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Delivery Management Software Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICADELIVERY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By EndUser

Restaurant Delivery

Logistics

Courier Business

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Deliforce Technologies Private Limited

GetSwift Limited

JungleWorks

Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

Shipox Inc

FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited)

WorkWave LLC

Bringg

Zippykind (Snappylead LLC)

