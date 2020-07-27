The author of the report analyzed that the global hotel and hospitality management software market accounted for US$ 3095.7 million in 2017. This industry is a fastest growing industry throughout the world. The software can be utilized to perform important organizational and financial tasks and activities such as reservations, customer relationship management, property and maintenance management, accounting, and employee scheduling by hotels, resorts, motels, RV parks, condos and others.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=35

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Major participants in global hotel and hospitality management software market are Johnson Controls, Jonas Software, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Protel hotel software GmbH.Schneider Electric, Siemens AG. Sabre, Trawex, Winhotel Solution, WINSAR, ASSD, Cisco Systems, Inc., eZee FrontDesk, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Intertec Systems, and iRiS Software Systems among others. In 2015, NEC Corporation launched NEC integrated portfolio of smart solutions for the international hospitality industry that includes communications platforms, unified communications (UC) applications, property management systems (PMS), facial recognition systems, digital signage and guest room management systems.

Increase in interest among people to experience adventure & entertainment is fueling the growth. There is an increased adoption of the hotel and hospitality management software due to the increasing need to minimize the expenditure and the operational costs. It also reduces the dependency on the manual processes. Software efficacy can be hampered due to power outages, virus attacks which may deter the Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market growth. However, there has been innovations & up gradations regarding the same to overcome such restraints. Hotels are looking for an opportunity to improve their efficiency and productivity which has led to the development of hotel management platforms. The time saved from hotel management functionality is expected to strengthen the demand for the hotel and hospitality management software. With government initiatives and commitments by the private sector into infrastructure and transport linkages, hotel investors are looking for future growth opportunity in the hotel and hospitality management software market.

Business Hotels Anticipated to be the Dominant Segments During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the hotel type, business hotels are a dominant segment holding the largest market share moreover, they are also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing trends of western lifestyles has also accelerated the demand for business meetings. Increasing number of business travelers coupled with demand for better service is fueling the hotel and hospitality management software market growth.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=35

Rising Demand for Software Solutions to drive the Market in Asia Pacific

Tourism in the Asia Pacific region is continuously flourishing with the growth in outbound tourism from China due to increasing household incomes, relaxation of visa policies and the enhancement in the international air connectivity. Technology advancement has created online platforms for hosts to easily offer rooms and apartments on short term rentals. For instance, Airbnb is the Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market leader in this category which covers 191 countries renting over 2 million rooms and apartments. Other notable players in the segment include HomeAway, FlipKey, Rommorama, and operators such as Tujia in China and Homie in Singapore. According to Singapore Tourism Board, tourists from China ranked as the lowest spending Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market on accommodation (18%) which is far behind the Australians (28%), Indians (35%), Japanese (35%), and South Koreans (36%). Vietnam focuses on developing its tourism infrastructure. Marriott International announced the debut of the Fairfield by Marriott brand in Greater China with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Nanning Nanhu Park. Marriott International and Dossen International Group signed an exclusive development agreement to bring the Fairfield by Marriott brand to mainland China and is estimated to target aggressive growth in different cities across China in the next five years.

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market – By Hotel Type Business Hotels Heritage and Boutique Hotels Resorts and Spas

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market – By Type Hotel Operation Management System Integrated Security System Hotel Building Automation System Guest Service Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions

Market By Deployment Type On-Premises SaaS-Based

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



For More Information [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Hotel-and-Hospitality-Management-Software-Market-2018-2026-35

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584