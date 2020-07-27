Potassium clavulanate is a beta-lactamase inhibitor that increases the bactericidal activity of antibiotics used in combination for the treatment of various bacterial infections. It needs to be taken under medical supervision to avoid any drug-related toxicity.

Acute bacterial sinusitis is representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the potassium clavulanate market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global incidence rate of acute bacterial sinusitis is 30% worldwide. The disease progression takes place usually after an upper viral respiratory tract infection has already occurred with symptoms worsening after 5 days and being persistent in nature even after 10 days of initial infection. Community-acquired pneumonia is going to register rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of the disease in children below 5 years of age. As per the latest information provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately more than 5.9 million children die globally due to community-acquired pneumonia each year.

Hospital pharmacy currently leading the distribution channel segment for potassium clavulanate market. The drug is often used in combination with other antibiotics to increase the spectrum of bactericidal activity against bacterial infections, thereby it is imperative for accurate dispensing of the drug formulation by the hospital pharmacist to prevent drug toxicity. Retail pharmacy is expected to highlight impressive market growth during the forecast period chiefly due to the sale of low-cost antibiotics due to government subsidy on essential medicine and its capacity to provide medicinal requirements on patients residing in remote locations.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the potassium clavulanate market. Rising prevalence of community-acquired pneumonia across all age groups primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the recent research citings provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the annual incidence of community-acquired pneumonia in the United States is 24.8 per 10,000 individuals. The nurturing regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the sale and distribution of potassium clavulanate drug formulation further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment for the potassium clavulanate market. Affordable reimbursement scenario for the potassium clavulanate drug formulation determines the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for potassium clavulanate market on account of the effective implementation of the treatment regimen pertaining to acute bacterial sinusitis and flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of potassium clavulanate are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Mankind Pharma.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of acute bacterial sinusitis infection worldwide

Significant increase in the number of children suffering from hospital-acquired pneumonia infection throughout the globe

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the potassium clavulanate drug formulation further accelerates the market growth

