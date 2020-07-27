The author of the report analyzed that the Global IoT Healthcare Market accounted for US$ 8232.18 million in 2017. A number of IoT cloud providers are currently entering into the market to provide suitable and specific IoT based services.

There have been cases where IoT has been successfully implemented in remote monitoring of diabetes and asthma patients, coupled with high penetration of fitness and wellness devices. This has created strong demand for the IoT in the healthcare industry.

Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Small and Large Companies

Some of the key participants in the global IoT healthcare market are Cerner Corporation, Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG, Infosys Limited, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Microsoft, PhysIQ, Proteus Digital Health, Qualcomm Life, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare Information Solution Ltd, IBM, Philips, AdhereTech Inc., Aeris, Apple Inc., Castlight Health, Cisco Systems Inc. amongst others.

The validity and reliability of wearable devices are not always proven, especially in the case of fitness and lifestyle markets. Devices are marketed under the promise that they will help improve general health and fitness, but the majority of the manufacturers provide no empirical evidence to support the effectiveness of their products. Also, many of the wearable IoT devices are not cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Owing to all such reasons, the government has imposed strict rules and regulations for the sale and manufacture of IoT healthcare devices. This is preventing the IoT Healthcare Market from growing.

Many small to midsize businesses (SMBs) are evolving. They are demanding a technology that will help them operate more proficiently and save money. With IoT, small and medium-sized businesses will have exceptional access to new technologies, new markets, suppliers as well as customers. So, many of them are trying to incorporate IoT in their business.

The Telemedicine Segment of The IoT Healthcare Market Is Expanding at Greater Pace During the Forecast Period

The use of telemedicine for patient monitoring even when the patient is outside hospital premises is growing rapidly. Many patients have chats and video calls with their doctors for primary care rather that physically visiting hospitals or clinics. This is causing the segment to grow rapidly. Telemedicine can be beneficial to patients in isolated communities and remote regions, who can receive care from doctors or specialists far away without the patient having to travel to visit them. Recent developments in mobile collaboration technology can allow healthcare professionals in multiple locations to share information and discuss patient issues as if they were in the same place.

IoT Healthcare Market – By Component

Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Services Professional Services System Integration Services Maintenance & Support Services

Systems and Softwares Data Analytics Remote Devices Management Network Bandwidth Management Network Security Application Security

IoT Healthcare Market – By Application Type Clinical Operations and Workflow Management Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Store & Forward Telemedicine Interactive Telemedicine Connected Imaging Medication Management Inpatient Monitoring Others

IoT Healthcare Market – By Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Near Field Communication (NFC) Cellular Satellite

Market By End User Clinical Research Organization (CRO) Government and Defense Institutions Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



