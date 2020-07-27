Europe Touch Panel Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

The touch panel are used in a broad range of small to mid-sized devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, car navigation systems, etc. The touch panel incorporates numerous technologies for sensing the touch of a stylus pen or finger. Different types of technologies used in touch panels are resistive, capacitive, and infrared.The increasing development and integration of multi-touch technology with capacitive touch technology instead of resistive touch technology is boosting the touch panel market growth.The touch panel offers a flexible learning process over traditional classroom teaching procedures. Several educational institutes are robustly focusing on the adoption of smart education techniques by adopting high-tech teaching methods, namely online sessions, smart notebooks, and whiteboards.

The Europe Touch Panel Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europetouch panelmarket is expected to reach US$29,167.9Mnby 2027 from US$12,499.5 Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing popularity of touch panel technology for smart phones.The touch panel-based technologies such as resistive and capacitive have revolutionized tablets and smartphones and are now finding way into desktop displays, laptops, and PCs.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Touch Panel Market in the market.

EUROPETOUCH PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Touch Panel Market – by Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

Europe Touch Panel Market – by Product Type

Consumer

Commercial and Industrial

Europe Touch Panel Market – by Application

Consumer

Medical

Retail

Industrial

Others

Europe Touch Panel Market – by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

3M

Samsung

Xenarc Technologies Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

FUJITSU LIMITED

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Planar

Hitachi, Ltd

Innolux Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

