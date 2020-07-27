Europe Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market: Trends Research and Projections for 2019 – 2027

The air pollution control technologies have profound scope of application as well as utility across different industry vertical for mitigating the harmful pollutants into the open atmosphere over the past many decades. Currently, numerous chemicals, thermal, electrostatic precipitators and scrubbers among other business offerings are extensively popular among the end-user industries that are commonly provided by several market players operating in the market. Among these, the regenerative thermal oxidizer are specially designed system and equipment that aid in air pollution control through eliminating hazardous air pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and emissions over extreme temperatures to convert them into vapors or carbon dioxide. As a result, the regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) have extensive scope of application across several industrial verticals such as oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, general manufacturing, and automotive among numerous other verticals.

The Europe Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The regenerative thermal oxidizer market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2.92 Bn in 2019 to US$ 3.97 Bn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%from 2020 to 2027.The stringent rules and regulations set by the governments and rise in volume of toxic substances are driving the growth of regenerative thermal oxidizermarket across the region.However, the rising adoption of bio-scrubbers and bio-filters is a hindering factor to the regenerative thermal oxidizer market growth. Further, growing industrialization in emerging economies to stimulate demandfor RTO, thereby bolstering the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

Key Market Segments

In terms of type, thedouble bedRTO segment accounted for the largest share of the Europeregenerative thermal oxidizer marketin 2019. In terms of end-user, the chemicalsegment held a larger market share of theregenerative thermal oxidizer marketin 2019. Further, based on country, Germany held the largest share of the market.

EUROPEREGENERATIVE THERMAL OXIDIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Single Bed RTO

Double Bed RTO

Triple Bed RTO

By End-User

Automotive

Chemical

Coating and Printing

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Alliance Corporation

Anguil Environmental Systems

Filtračnítechnikaspol. s r.o

CondorchemEnvitech

EISENMANN SE

Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Taikisha Ltd

