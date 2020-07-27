Europe FPGA Security Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2027

The operational needs of telecommunication equipment/hardware and demand for secure communications are growing at a fast pace owing to complex operations of the sector and rising customer demands. FPGAs are being widely used in this sector for various applications such as packet processing and data packet switching. The advantages of FPGAs such as easy configurability, flexibility, law latency operations, efficient hardware acceleration, and low costs are expected to drive theiradoption in the telecommunication sector in the coming years.Moreover, the evolving trend of home and building automation is further boosting the demand for FPGAs with advanced security capabilities.

The Europe FPGA Security Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012198/request-trial

Market Overview and Dynamics

The EuropeFPGA securitymarket is expected to reach US$898.7 million by 2027 from US$496.1million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.The rising penetration of LTE networks is driving the market growth in this region. The telecommunication sector is going through a paradigm shift owing to continuously changing technology landscape as well as growing penetration of smartphones and connected devices worldwide.

Key Market Segments

In terms of configuration, the low-endFPGA segment accounted for the largest share of the EuropeFPGA securitymarket in 2019. In terms of technology, the SRAM segment held the largest market share in 2019. Further, the telecommunications segment was the largest shareholder in the market based on enduser in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe FPGA Security Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPE FPGA SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

FPGA Security Market – by Configuration

Low-End FPGA

Mid-Range FPGA

High-End FPGA

FPGA Security Market – by Technology

SRAM

Flash

Antifuse

FPGA Security Market – by End User

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Data Centers and Computing

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Other End Users

FPGA Security Market – by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

S2C

Xilinx, Inc.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the FPGA security market in Europeare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report areFlex Logix Technologies, Inc.;Microchip Technology Inc.; andIntel Corporation; among others.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012198/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]