Asia Pacific video inspection equipment market is expected to reach US$584.0millionby 2027 from US$344.4million in 2019, ata CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.Numerous municipalities and localities are utilizing inspection tools to improve checking on clogs or blockages owing to the robustness, portability, lightweight, and reliability of video inspection equipment tools.This factor is expected to propel the growth of video inspection equipment market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness may restrain the adoption of these solutions in developing and underdeveloped regions.Further, rising demand for remotely operated inspection systems is also stimulating the adoption ofcameras in the manufacturing & construction industry.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Video Inspection Equipment Market:

Envirosight LLC,CUES, Inc.,IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG,Vivax-Metrotech Corporation,TechCorr

Asia Pacific Video Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation: By Types

Cameras,Transporters, Monitors & Recorders and Software

Asia Pacific Video Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation: By Applications

Drain & Sewer, Electrical Conduit & Ducts and Pipeline

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

The video inspection equipmentsuch as cameras, transporters, monitor & recorders, and softwareare utilized for inspection objectives. Before constructing any building, inspection of sewage and pipelines are required, this is done by operators using video inspection equipment. This equipment is also used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, paper & pulp. An increase in investment in sewer lines & drainage systems; andrising constructional projects across the region are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of video inspection equipment market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Video Inspection Equipment in the market.

