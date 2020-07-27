Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market 2020 Global Top Players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Industry 2020

Synopsis: –

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. This report mainly studies Cellular Vehicle To Everything market.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Continental

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Intel

Infineon Technologies

Tomtom

Harman International

Nvidia Corporation

Autotalks

Cohda Wireless

Daimler

Audi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) by Countries

10 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Segment by Type

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

