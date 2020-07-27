Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Cyclopentane Market Market

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable hydrocarbon employed to manufacture synthetic rubber, resins, and rubber adhesives. It is also employed as a blowing agent for polyurethane foam, which is further utilized to insulate refrigerators and freezers. Cyclopentane has zero OPD and low GWP. In addition, it has the minimum k-factor and high dimensional stability due to its bulkiness. It provides excellent insulation and adhesion to liners or panels.

Polyurethane foam manufacturers are major consumers of cyclopentane as a foam-blowing agent. Foam-blowing agents are essential additives required in the manufacture of polyurethane foams. These agents induce the formation of cellular matrix structures within the substrate in order to yield a foam-like formation. Thermal insulating properties of rigid polyurethane foams with cyclopentane as a blowing agent provide important energy- and environment-related benefits. Rigid polyurethane foams with cyclopentane are primarily designed to reduce transfer of heat through building structures and electric appliances such as residential as well as commercial refrigerators. This, in turn, reduces the effect of global warming.

Greenhouse gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide exist naturally in the atmosphere. Also, they are released in large quantities as a result of human activities. In view of the current trend of increasing emissions of most greenhouse gases, their atmospheric concentrations are expected to increase in the next few years. A major issue with refrigeration is ozone-harming chemicals and greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

Cyclopentane is one of the cost-effective solutions after the phase-out of HCFC-141b, as it offers the maximum initial R-value, good peel adhesion, and good solubility with existing raw materials. Several foam manufacturers have chosen cyclopentane to replace HCFC-141b, due to its low cost and zero ODP and low GWP. This is expected to boost the demand for cyclopentane for use as a blowing agent and refrigerant during the forecast period. Cyclopentane is less potent as a global warming agent than fluorocarbons and it does not break down into acids, unlike fluorolefins. All these factors are projected to propel the global cyclopentane market during the forecast period.

Most companies offer differentiated products for specific applications. Launch of new products, capacity expansion, brand promotions, and mergers and acquisitions are estimated to offer growth potential to companies operating in the global cyclopentane market in the near future. Rise in the demand for blended cyclopentane and increasing usage of cyclopentane in analytical and scientific applications such as resins, lubricants, and additives are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of cyclopentane in the next few years.

Major manufacturers operating in the global cyclopentane market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd, HCS Group GmbH, Pure Chem Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Ltd. Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Guangdong Dymatic Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Trecora Resources, and Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd.

