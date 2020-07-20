Liquid Handling Technology Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.

Market Definition:

Liquid handling technology is a technology that is used in laboratories in order to blend, mix, sample and combine liquids. High level of automation is adopted to ensure precision and quick liquid handling, and thus there in an introduction of robotics in liquid handling to include automated liquid handling technologies. They have an extensive application in genomics, drug discovery, cancer research, and other life sciences and are extensively used in medical laboratories and in the clinical diagnostics market.

Market Drivers

The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market

Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors

Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market

Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market

Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market

High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market

Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Automated Workstations Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations

Small Devices Pipettes Electronic Pipettes Manual Pipettes Pipette Controllers

Burettes

Dispensers

Others

Consumables Regents Disposable Tips Tubes & Plates Others



By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By Technology

Valve Dispensing Technology

Syringe Solenoid Technology

Inkjet-Technology

Glass Capillary Technology

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Medical/Forensics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Chemical Industries

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, QIAGEN and Hamilton entered into an affirmative agreement to collaborate their operations in order to improvise the performance of QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, a test for detection of TB, by adding the expertise and knowledge of Hamilton. Hamilton Robotics is a global pioneer in automation and liquid handling technology and would collaborate its Hamilton’s Microlab STAR automated liquid handling technology into the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay workflow in order to save time of operation, reduce the possibility of any error and ensure consistency in the performance. This integration would thus automate the procedures of QIAGEN and provide optimum test solutions to customers

In February 2018, TTP Labtech Ltd, an international leader in automation and instrumentation for life science applications has developed and launched a new and innovative liquid handling technique namely dragonfly discovery, which provide researchers with a platform to form complicated testing solutions in an affordable and quick set up with maximum efficiency. It would aid researchers in simplifying the process of drug discovery, by reducing the time and costs associated with it. It combines technology and hardware and software features to provide a common liquid handling system which provides for non-contact dispensing from a disposable positive displacement tip by using a common liquid handling technology

Competitive Analysis:

Global liquid handling technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Liquid handling technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

