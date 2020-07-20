Latest Report on Flooring & Carpets Market 2020| Armstrong World Industries, Autoneum Holding, Balta Industries, Beaulieu Group, Ceramica Cleopatra Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Flooring & Carpets Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Flooring & Carpets market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Flooring & Carpets market include: Armstrong World Industries, Autoneum Holding, Balta Industries, Beaulieu Group, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, China Flooring Holding, Dare Technology, Dixie Group, Eczacibasi Holding, Forbo Holding, FRITZ EGGER, Gerflor Group, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Gruppo Concorde, Gustaf Kahr AB, Halstead (James), Interface Incorporated, Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV, Kaindl Flooring, Krono Holding, Marazzi Group, Milliken & Company, Tarkett, Suminoe Textile, Sika, RPM International, Roca Corporacion Empresarial Flooring & Carpets

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Flooring & Carpets market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Flooring & Carpets Market Segment By Type:

Floor Mats

Carpets Flooring & Carpets

Global Flooring & Carpets Market Segment By Application:

Automotive

Commercial

Residential

Transportation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Flooring & Carpets market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flooring & Carpets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Flooring & Carpets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flooring & Carpets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flooring & Carpets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flooring & Carpets market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Flooring & Carpets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Floor Mats

1.4.3 Carpets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.5.5 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Flooring & Carpets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Flooring & Carpets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Flooring & Carpets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flooring & Carpets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Flooring & Carpets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Flooring & Carpets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flooring & Carpets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Flooring & Carpets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Flooring & Carpets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flooring & Carpets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flooring & Carpets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flooring & Carpets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flooring & Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flooring & Carpets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Flooring & Carpets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flooring & Carpets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Flooring & Carpets by Country

6.1.1 North America Flooring & Carpets Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flooring & Carpets by Country

7.1.1 Europe Flooring & Carpets Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flooring & Carpets by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Flooring & Carpets Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armstrong World Industries

11.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Related Developments

11.2 Autoneum Holding

11.2.1 Autoneum Holding Corporation Information

11.2.2 Autoneum Holding Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Autoneum Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Autoneum Holding Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.2.5 Autoneum Holding Related Developments

11.3 Balta Industries

11.3.1 Balta Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Balta Industries Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Balta Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Balta Industries Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.3.5 Balta Industries Related Developments

11.4 Beaulieu Group

11.4.1 Beaulieu Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Beaulieu Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Beaulieu Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Beaulieu Group Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.4.5 Beaulieu Group Related Developments

11.5 Ceramica Cleopatra Group

11.5.1 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.5.5 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Related Developments

11.6 China Flooring Holding

11.6.1 China Flooring Holding Corporation Information

11.6.2 China Flooring Holding Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 China Flooring Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 China Flooring Holding Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.6.5 China Flooring Holding Related Developments

11.7 Dare Technology

11.7.1 Dare Technology Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dare Technology Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Dare Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dare Technology Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.7.5 Dare Technology Related Developments

11.8 Dixie Group

11.8.1 Dixie Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dixie Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Dixie Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Dixie Group Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.8.5 Dixie Group Related Developments

11.9 Eczacibasi Holding

11.9.1 Eczacibasi Holding Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eczacibasi Holding Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Eczacibasi Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Eczacibasi Holding Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.9.5 Eczacibasi Holding Related Developments

11.10 Forbo Holding

11.10.1 Forbo Holding Corporation Information

11.10.2 Forbo Holding Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Forbo Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Forbo Holding Flooring & Carpets Products Offered

11.10.5 Forbo Holding Related Developments

11.12 Gerflor Group

11.12.1 Gerflor Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gerflor Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Gerflor Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Gerflor Group Products Offered

11.12.5 Gerflor Group Related Developments

11.13 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

11.13.1 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Corporation Information

11.13.2 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Products Offered

11.13.5 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Related Developments

11.14 Gruppo Concorde

11.14.1 Gruppo Concorde Corporation Information

11.14.2 Gruppo Concorde Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Gruppo Concorde Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Gruppo Concorde Products Offered

11.14.5 Gruppo Concorde Related Developments

11.15 Gustaf Kahr AB

11.15.1 Gustaf Kahr AB Corporation Information

11.15.2 Gustaf Kahr AB Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Gustaf Kahr AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Gustaf Kahr AB Products Offered

11.15.5 Gustaf Kahr AB Related Developments

11.16 Halstead (James)

11.16.1 Halstead (James) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Halstead (James) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Halstead (James) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Halstead (James) Products Offered

11.16.5 Halstead (James) Related Developments

11.17 Interface Incorporated

11.17.1 Interface Incorporated Corporation Information

11.17.2 Interface Incorporated Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Interface Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Interface Incorporated Products Offered

11.17.5 Interface Incorporated Related Developments

11.18 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV

11.18.1 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Corporation Information

11.18.2 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Products Offered

11.18.5 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Related Developments

11.19 Kaindl Flooring

11.19.1 Kaindl Flooring Corporation Information

11.19.2 Kaindl Flooring Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Kaindl Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Kaindl Flooring Products Offered

11.19.5 Kaindl Flooring Related Developments

11.20 Krono Holding

11.20.1 Krono Holding Corporation Information

11.20.2 Krono Holding Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Krono Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Krono Holding Products Offered

11.20.5 Krono Holding Related Developments

11.21 Marazzi Group

11.21.1 Marazzi Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 Marazzi Group Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Marazzi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Marazzi Group Products Offered

11.21.5 Marazzi Group Related Developments

11.22 Milliken & Company

11.22.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

11.22.2 Milliken & Company Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Milliken & Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Milliken & Company Products Offered

11.22.5 Milliken & Company Related Developments

11.23 Tarkett

11.23.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

11.23.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Tarkett Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Tarkett Products Offered

11.23.5 Tarkett Related Developments

11.24 Suminoe Textile

11.24.1 Suminoe Textile Corporation Information

11.24.2 Suminoe Textile Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Suminoe Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Suminoe Textile Products Offered

11.24.5 Suminoe Textile Related Developments

11.25 Sika

11.25.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.25.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Sika Products Offered

11.25.5 Sika Related Developments

11.26 RPM International

11.26.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.26.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 RPM International Products Offered

11.26.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.27 Roca Corporacion Empresarial

11.27.1 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Corporation Information

11.27.2 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Products Offered

11.27.5 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Flooring & Carpets Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Flooring & Carpets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Flooring & Carpets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Flooring & Carpets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flooring & Carpets Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flooring & Carpets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

