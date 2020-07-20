Latest Report on Elastic Apparel Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026| Hanes, Golden Lady Company, Nike, Langsha, Mengna, Qing Yi Group, Naier

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Elastic Apparel Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Elastic Apparel market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Elastic Apparel market include: Hanes, Golden Lady Company, Nike, Langsha, Mengna, Qing Yi Group, Naier, Gelal Socks, AYK Socks, Okamota, adidas, Danjiya, Sigvaris, Puma, Fengli Group, Renfro Corporation, Charnos Hosiery, Pacific Brands, Falke, Bonas, Buren, Cervin, ITOCHU Corporation, Gold Toe Elastic Apparel

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Elastic Apparel market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Elastic Apparel Market Segment By Type:

Men’s Apparels

Women’s Apparels Elastic Apparel

Global Elastic Apparel Market Segment By Application:

Daily Dressing

Medical Treatment

Sports

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Elastic Apparel market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastic Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Elastic Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastic Apparel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastic Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastic Apparel market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastic Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastic Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Men’s Apparels

1.4.3 Women’s Apparels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Daily Dressing

1.5.3 Medical Treatment

1.5.4 Sports

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastic Apparel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Elastic Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Elastic Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Elastic Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Elastic Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Elastic Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Elastic Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Elastic Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastic Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastic Apparel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastic Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Elastic Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Elastic Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastic Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastic Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastic Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastic Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastic Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastic Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastic Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastic Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastic Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Elastic Apparel by Country

6.1.1 North America Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Elastic Apparel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Elastic Apparel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hanes

11.1.1 Hanes Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hanes Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hanes Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.1.5 Hanes Related Developments

11.2 Golden Lady Company

11.2.1 Golden Lady Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Golden Lady Company Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Golden Lady Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Golden Lady Company Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.2.5 Golden Lady Company Related Developments

11.3 Nike

11.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nike Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.3.5 Nike Related Developments

11.4 Langsha

11.4.1 Langsha Corporation Information

11.4.2 Langsha Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Langsha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Langsha Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.4.5 Langsha Related Developments

11.5 Mengna

11.5.1 Mengna Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mengna Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Mengna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mengna Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.5.5 Mengna Related Developments

11.6 Qing Yi Group

11.6.1 Qing Yi Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Qing Yi Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Qing Yi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Qing Yi Group Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.6.5 Qing Yi Group Related Developments

11.7 Naier

11.7.1 Naier Corporation Information

11.7.2 Naier Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Naier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Naier Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.7.5 Naier Related Developments

11.8 Gelal Socks

11.8.1 Gelal Socks Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gelal Socks Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gelal Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gelal Socks Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.8.5 Gelal Socks Related Developments

11.9 AYK Socks

11.9.1 AYK Socks Corporation Information

11.9.2 AYK Socks Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 AYK Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AYK Socks Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.9.5 AYK Socks Related Developments

11.10 Okamota

11.10.1 Okamota Corporation Information

11.10.2 Okamota Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Okamota Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Okamota Elastic Apparel Products Offered

11.10.5 Okamota Related Developments

11.12 Danjiya

11.12.1 Danjiya Corporation Information

11.12.2 Danjiya Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Danjiya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Danjiya Products Offered

11.12.5 Danjiya Related Developments

11.13 Sigvaris

11.13.1 Sigvaris Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sigvaris Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Sigvaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sigvaris Products Offered

11.13.5 Sigvaris Related Developments

11.14 Puma

11.14.1 Puma Corporation Information

11.14.2 Puma Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Puma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Puma Products Offered

11.14.5 Puma Related Developments

11.15 Fengli Group

11.15.1 Fengli Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fengli Group Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Fengli Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Fengli Group Products Offered

11.15.5 Fengli Group Related Developments

11.16 Renfro Corporation

11.16.1 Renfro Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Renfro Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Renfro Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Renfro Corporation Products Offered

11.16.5 Renfro Corporation Related Developments

11.17 Charnos Hosiery

11.17.1 Charnos Hosiery Corporation Information

11.17.2 Charnos Hosiery Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Charnos Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Charnos Hosiery Products Offered

11.17.5 Charnos Hosiery Related Developments

11.18 Pacific Brands

11.18.1 Pacific Brands Corporation Information

11.18.2 Pacific Brands Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Pacific Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Pacific Brands Products Offered

11.18.5 Pacific Brands Related Developments

11.19 Falke

11.19.1 Falke Corporation Information

11.19.2 Falke Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Falke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Falke Products Offered

11.19.5 Falke Related Developments

11.20 Bonas

11.20.1 Bonas Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bonas Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Bonas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Bonas Products Offered

11.20.5 Bonas Related Developments

11.21 Buren

11.21.1 Buren Corporation Information

11.21.2 Buren Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Buren Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Buren Products Offered

11.21.5 Buren Related Developments

11.22 Cervin

11.22.1 Cervin Corporation Information

11.22.2 Cervin Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Cervin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Cervin Products Offered

11.22.5 Cervin Related Developments

11.23 ITOCHU Corporation

11.23.1 ITOCHU Corporation Corporation Information

11.23.2 ITOCHU Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 ITOCHU Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 ITOCHU Corporation Products Offered

11.23.5 ITOCHU Corporation Related Developments

11.24 Gold Toe

11.24.1 Gold Toe Corporation Information

11.24.2 Gold Toe Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Gold Toe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Gold Toe Products Offered

11.24.5 Gold Toe Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Elastic Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Elastic Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Elastic Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Elastic Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastic Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastic Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

