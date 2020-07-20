Jet Lag Therapy Treatment Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd

Global Jet Lag Therapy Treatment Market By Application (Business Travelers, Cabin Crew, Athletes, Seasonal Travelers and Others), Treatment Type (Sunlight, Bright Light Therapy, Melatonin Supplements, Sleeping Pills, Exercise and Others), Drugs (Nonbenzodiazepines, Benzodiazepines and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable) End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global jet lag therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in number of travelers who are traveling to different time zones and increase demand of disease specific treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global jet lag therapy treatment market are Clinigen Group plc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P. and others.

Jet lag also is known as jet disorders or desynchronosis is a temporary condition of circadian rhythm sleep disorder which occurs when anyone travel across multiple time zones. Jet lag is caused when the natural biological clock of the body does not correlate with the local time zone. In jet lag disorders can demand for sleep during the day time in the new local time zone and stay awake, during late night usually when it is supposed to sleep. Jet lag may lead to fatigue, disturbance of bowel function, trouble falling asleep and tiredness.

Segmentation: Global Jet Lag Therapy Treatment Market

By Application – Business Travelers, Cabin Crew, Athletes, Seasonal Travelers and Others

By Treatment Type – Sunlight, Bright Light Therapy, Melatonin Supplements, Sleeping Pills, Exercise and Others

By Drugs – Nonbenzodiazepines, Benzodiazepines and Others

By Route of Administration – Oral and Injectable

By End-Users – Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

By Geography – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Exposure to high altitudes and cabin pressures associated with air travel act as drivers to the market growth

Changes in the working shift timings associated with night shifts is also expected to drive this market growth

New launches of insomnia related products annually can boost the market growth

Rise in number of travelers who are traveling to different time zones is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Preference of non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies are hindering the market growth

Introduction of alternative therapy to beat the jet lag disorders is restraining the market growth

Limited efficacy rate of available intervention is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Clinigen Group plc received marketing authorization for Melatonin oral solution and Melatonin film coated tablet from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency both forms are used for the treatment of short-term treatment of jet-lag in adults. This approval will ensure efficacy and reliable treatment for patients experiencing jet lag

In December 2018, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc received the FDA’s acceptance for supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Hetlioz (tasimelteon), melatonin receptor agonist for the treatment of jet lag disorders. It has been already approved for Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder. If approved, it will be beneficial for those whose sleep pattern interrupted by a jet lag

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Global Jet Lag Therapy Treatment Market

Global jet lag therapy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global jet lag therapy treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

