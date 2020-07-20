Hospital Asset Management Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: STANLEY Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies, IBM Corporation

Hospital asset management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 46.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing improvement in IT infrastructure will augment the growth of the hospital asset management market.

The major players covered in the hospital asset management market report are CenTrak, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Ascom, STANLEY Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies., Zebra Technologies Corp., IBM Corporation, Infor., Midmark Corporation., AeroScout, LLC., Impinj, Inc., Airista Flow, Inc., Intelligent InSites, Radianse, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Hospital Asset Management Market.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market By Product (Real-Time Location Systems, Radio-Frequency Identification, Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Patient Management, Staff Management, Instrument Management, Supply Chain Management), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights of Hospital Asset Management

Majority of factors such as decreasing in number of inventory by efficient inventory management, increasing the need of technological advancement which will enhance the utilization rate of mobile devices and security in hospitals and maximisation of workflow with improved staff management, that would increase the patient quality of care are also anticipated to augment the growth of the hospital asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, easy availability of new technology and decreasing equipment cost will further create new opportunities for the growth of the hospital asset management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cost of advanced technology implementation and stringent rules and strict regulations requirement are some of the factors that will restrict the growth of the hospital asset management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This hospital asset management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research hospital asset management market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Scope and Market Size

Hospital asset management market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, Hospital Asset Management market is segmented into real-time location systems, radio-frequency identification, ultrasound and infrared.

Hospital asset management market based on application has also been segmented into patient management, staff management, instrument management and supply chain management.

Based on end-user, hospital asset management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and others.

Hospital Asset Management Market Country Level Analysis

Hospital asset management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital asset management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hospital asset management market due to the availability of quality infrastructure and increasing adoption of low cost medical systems, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to innovations in emerging economies such as India and China.

The country section of the hospital asset management market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Hospital asset management market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for hospital asset management market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hospital asset management market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Hospital Asset Management Market Share Analysis

Hospital asset management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital asset management market.

