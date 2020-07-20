GLOBAL ADVANCED AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDS

Advanced and Predictive Analytics means the?analysis?of?data?from differing sources, including structured and unstructured sources, using sophisticated quantitative methods to produce insights that traditional approaches to business intelligence (BI) ? such as query and reporting ? are unlikely to discover.
In 2018, the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
SAS Institute Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
SAP AG
Tableau Software Inc.
Information Builders, Inc.
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Teradata Corporation
Acxiom Corporation
Oracle Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Mining
Statistical
Testing Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking and Financial Services
Insurance
Government, Public Administration and Utilities
Pharmaceuticals
Telecom and IT predictive
Retail (Consumer Goods)
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
