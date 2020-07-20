GLOBAL ADVANCED AND PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025 , ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES ,FORECAST ,TRENDS

Advanced and Predictive Analytics means the?analysis?of?data?from differing sources, including structured and unstructured sources, using sophisticated quantitative methods to produce insights that traditional approaches to business intelligence (BI) ? such as query and reporting ? are unlikely to discover.

In 2018, the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced and Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP AG

Tableau Software Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Teradata Corporation

Acxiom Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Mining

Statistical

Testing Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Government, Public Administration and Utilities

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom and IT predictive

Retail (Consumer Goods)

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advanced and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

