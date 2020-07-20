Electric Sub-meter Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

A recent market study published by FMI on the electric sub-meter market includes global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and forecasts for 2020-2030, and offers a comprehensive assessment of important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the electric sub-meter market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Electric Sub-meter Market Taxonomy

The global electric sub-meter market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product

Socket Type/Electromechanical Sub-meters Feed-through Sub-meters Current Transformers

Non-socket /Electronic Sub-meters

Smart Sub-meters

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Application

Commercial Establishments Large Retail Stores Data Centers Others

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4573

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report on commences with the executive summary of the electric sub-meter market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of prominent segments of the electric sub-meter market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the electric sub-meter market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the electric sub-meter market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the electric sub-meter market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends of the electric sub-meter market that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the electric sub-meter market report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and strategies of manufacturers for the market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section of the electric sub-meter market report explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the electric sub-meter market during 2014-2029 is highlighted in this section. This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historic electric sub-meter market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of the socket type/electromechanical sub-meters, non-socket/electronic sub-meters, and smart sub-meters in different regions of the world. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section of the electric sub-meter market explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the electric sub-meter market between the forecast periods of 2020-2030

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the electric sub-meter market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. The chapter also provides information about the COVID -19 impact on the market, and assessment of how the spread of the pandemic will curb market growth. This chapter also highlights key market dynamics of the electric sub-meter market, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the prominent manufacturers in the electric sub-meter market.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product

Based on the product, the electric sub-meter market is segmented into socket type/electromechanical sub-meters, non-socket/electronic sub-meters, and smart sub-meters. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the electric sub-meter market and market attractiveness analysis based on product.

Chapter 10 – Global Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030 by Phase

This chapter provides details about the electric sub-meter market on the basis of single phase and three phase. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the phase.

Chapter 11 – Global Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the electric sub-meter market on the basis of commercial establishments, residential sectors, and industrial sectors. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2020 – 2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the electric sub-meter market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Oceania.

Chapter 13 – North America Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America electric sub-meter market, along with the country-wise assessment such as the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America electric sub-meter market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the electric sub-meter market in the prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Important growth prospects of the electric sub-meter market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Important growth prospects of the electric sub-meter market based on its end users in several countries, such as India, ASEAN, and the Rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 -East Asia Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the electric sub-meter market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the electric sub-meter market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – MEA Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter provides information about how the electric sub-meter market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter provides information about how the electric sub-meter market will grow in major countries in the Oceania region such as, Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the electric sub-meter market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4573

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the electric sub-meter market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Itron Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International, HPL Electric & Power Limited, ABB, Landis+Gyr, Osaki Electric Co Ltd, Xylem Inc., Bentec Electricals & Electronics Pvt Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Kamstrup A/S, Leviton Manufacturing Co., In, Hexing Electric Co. Ltd, Zhejiang CHINT Instrument Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Linyang New Energy Source Co. Ltd, etc.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the electric sub-meter market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the electric sub-meter market.