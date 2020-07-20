Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market

Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the market dynamics. After thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Taxonomy

Fuel Type

Unrefined

Refined Diesel Petrol/Gasoline Fuel Oil Others



Pyrolysis Process

Fast

Flash

Others

Source

Plastic LDPE HDPE Polystyrene Others

Rubber

Biomass

End Use

Heat & Power Boilers Gas Turbines Diesel Engines

Automotive Fuel

Bio Refineries

Food Flavouring

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Executive summary of waste-derived pyrolysis oil market with a side focus on the supply side as well as demand side trends of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

The market overviews includes the market definition and taxonomy to give the reader a market description of waste-derived pyrolysis oil.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Factors and strategies adopted by key market participants, which have a significant impact on the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market.

Chapter 04 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Volume (Consumption) Projections

Market volume projection in terms of consumption over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 05 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market – Pricing Analysis

This section helps the reader analyze pricing trends according to necessary assumptions.

Chapter 06 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section helps the reader understand the global market value analysis and forecast for the waste derived pyrolysis oil market.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

Key macroeconomic factors, value chain, market participants, and consumptions & production are the highlights of this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis by Fuel Type

Based on fuel type, the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is segmented into refined (diesel, petrol/gasoline, fuel oil and others) and unrefined.

Chapter 09 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis by Pyrolysis Process

Based on pyrolysis process, the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is segmented into fast, flash, and others (microwave, hydrolysis, etc.).

Chapter 10 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis by Source

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil market segmented on basis of source into plastic (LDPE, HDPE, polystyrene and others (PVC, ABS, etc.)), rubber, and biomass.

Chapter 11 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis by End Use

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil market segmented on basis of end use such as heat & power (boilers, gas turbines and diesel engines), automotive fuel, bio refineries, and food flavouring.

Chapter 12 – Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market will grow across various geographic regions.

Chapter 13 – North America Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

Deep dived analysis on the basis of segments to the country level of the U.S and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

Deep dived analysis on the basis of segments to the country level of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Benelux, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market in South Asia by focusing on India, ASEAN, and the rest of South Asia.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

Market analysis in Japan, China, and South Korea countries as these are the prominent countries in the East Asia region.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

It includes analysis of waste-derived pyrolysis oil market in countries such as Australia and New Zealand regions during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – MEA Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market in MEA by focusing on South Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, and the rest of MEA.

Chapter 20 – Emerging Countries Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter highlights the emerging countries in the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market, which show a substantial growth rate in the market.

Chapter 21 – Competition Landscape

Some of the market players featured in the report are Enerkem, Ensyn, Agilyx, Inc., and Twence B.V. among others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market.