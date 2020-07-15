Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Opportunities with Top Key Players Heska Corporation , Zoetis , NEOGEN CORPORATION , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology (PCR kits, INAAT kits, Microarray kits, DNA sequencing kits), Product (Instruments & Software, Kits & Reagents, Services), , Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), Disease Indication (Vector-borne Diseases, Respiratory Pathogens Detection, Diarrhea Pathogens Detection, Others), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetics, Microbiology), End-User ( Veterinary Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes),Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Abaxis, Heska Corporation , Zoetis , NEOGEN CORPORATION , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Virbac, General Electric Company, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt Group, Qiagen , Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, Veterinary Laboratory – HealthGene Corp. , Bioneer, Abaxis, Neogen Corporatio.

The Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 453.83 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 870.34 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Molecular diagnostic market is driven by Increasing incidence of numerous animal diseases and by increasing expenditure on pet animal.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

The molecular diagnostic is a laboratory method for examining the RNA or DNA or other proteins in humans and animals which is used to identify diseases or the predisposition stage . The scope of this diagnostic comprises of the various clinical testing devices, supplies and reagents and which are used in hospitals, commercial laboratories, clinics, reference laboratories and research institutes for identifying disease indications for identifying and monitoring. Veterinary molecular diagnostics provides a number of benefits than the other traditional diagnostic techniques like fast shifting time (within 2.5–3 hours), high test specificity and sensitivity, and better distinction among the birulent and avirulant strains.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the expenditure on pet animal

Increase in incidence of numerous animal diseases

Increase in the growth of foodborne diseases will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of these systems acts as a market restraint

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely antigen/immunogenic structures is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

By Technology

PCR kits

INAAT kits

Microarray kits

DNA sequencing kits

By Product

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By Disease Indication

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens Detection

Diarrhea Pathogens Detection

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetics

Microbiology

By End-User

Veterinary Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2018, Mars Petcare(U.S.) acquired Genoscoper Laboratories(Finland), a specialist in molecular diagnostics for companion animals. This acquisition will help in accelerate discovery of genetic health markers for companion animals.

Competitive Analysis: Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary molecular diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

