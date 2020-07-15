Swarm Intelligence Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The Swarm Intelligence Market is segmented on the Basis of Model Type, Capability Type, Application Type and Regional Analysis. By Model Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ant Colony Optimization (Aco), Particle Swarm Optimization (Pso) and Others. By Capability Type this market is segmented on the basis of Optimization, Routing, Scheduling and Clustering. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Robotics, Drones and Human Swarming. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Swarm Intelligence Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
Swarm artificial intelligence is that the study of however an oversized variety of relatively easy physically embodied agents is designed such a desired collective behaviour emerges from the native interactions among agents and between agents and also the surroundings.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Intel, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus, Boeing, General Electric, Thales, Lockheed Martin, and Garmin. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for Swarm Intelligence Marketand related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Swarm Intelligence Market
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
The major driving factors of Swarm Intelligence Market are as follows:
- Increase in Usage of Swarm Intelligence for resolution big data issues
- Rising Adoption of Swarm-Based Drones (Uavs) in Military
- Need for Swarm Intelligence in Transportation Business
The major restraining factors of Swarm Intelligence Market are as follows:
- Reluctance to simply accept New Technology By Key Industries
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation
2.3 Research Assumptions
- Summary with Insights
- Market Overview
5. Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Model
6. Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Capability
- Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Application
7.1 Human Swarming
7.2 Robotics
7.3 Drones
- Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Region
- Competitive Overview
- Company Profiles
10.1 Axonai
10.2 Continental
10.3 Apium Swarm Robotics
10.4 Dobots
10.5 Enswarm
10.6 Bosch Group
10.7 Brainalyzed
10.8 Evana
10.9 Grey Orange
10.10 Hydromea Sa
10.11 Kim Technologies
10.12 Lexalytics
10.13 Swarm Technology
10.14 Mobileye (Intel Company)
10.15 Netbeez
10.16 Swarm Systems
10.17 Unanimous A.I.
10.18 Valutico
10.19 Redtree Robotics
10.20 Resson Aerospace
10.21 Nvidia
10.22 Power-Blox
10.23 Queen B Robotics
10.24 Sentien Robotics
10.25 SsiSchfer-Fritz Schfer
