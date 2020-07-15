Swarm Intelligence Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The Swarm Intelligence Market is segmented on the Basis of Model Type, Capability Type, Application Type and Regional Analysis. By Model Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ant Colony Optimization (Aco), Particle Swarm Optimization (Pso) and Others. By Capability Type this market is segmented on the basis of Optimization, Routing, Scheduling and Clustering. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Robotics, Drones and Human Swarming. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Swarm artificial intelligence is that the study of however an oversized variety of relatively easy physically embodied agents is designed such a desired collective behaviour emerges from the native interactions among agents and between agents and also the surroundings.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Intel, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus, Boeing, General Electric, Thales, Lockheed Martin, and Garmin. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Swarm Intelligence Marketand related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Swarm Intelligence Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Swarm Intelligence Market are as follows:

Increase in Usage of Swarm Intelligence for resolution big data issues

Rising Adoption of Swarm-Based Drones (Uavs) in Military

Need for Swarm Intelligence in Transportation Business

The major restraining factors of Swarm Intelligence Market are as follows:

Reluctance to simply accept New Technology By Key Industries

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions

Summary with Insights Market Overview

5. Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Model

6. Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Capability Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Application

7.1 Human Swarming

7.2 Robotics

7.3 Drones

Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Axonai

10.2 Continental

10.3 Apium Swarm Robotics

10.4 Dobots

10.5 Enswarm

10.6 Bosch Group

10.7 Brainalyzed

10.8 Evana

10.9 Grey Orange

10.10 Hydromea Sa

10.11 Kim Technologies

10.12 Lexalytics

10.13 Swarm Technology

10.14 Mobileye (Intel Company)

10.15 Netbeez

10.16 Swarm Systems

10.17 Unanimous A.I.

10.18 Valutico

10.19 Redtree Robotics

10.20 Resson Aerospace

10.21 Nvidia

10.22 Power-Blox

10.23 Queen B Robotics

10.24 Sentien Robotics

10.25 SsiSchfer-Fritz Schfer

