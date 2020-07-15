Software defined Storage Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Software-defined Storage market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dell, EMC Corporation*, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology and Scality*, Vmware Inc., Western Digital Corporation, and others.

The global Software-defined Storage market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/software-defined-storage-market

The global Software-defined Storage market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Software-defined Storage market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Software-defined storage enables users and organizations to uncouple or abstract storage resources from the underlying hardware platform for greater flexibility, efficiency and faster scalability by making storage resources programmable. Software-defined Storage is one of the new technologies trending in the enterprise storage market. SDS can run on any industry-standard servers and disks and that’s the point. Unlike other types of storage, SDS depends more on its own software than the hardware it sits on. Factors like growth in the volume of data across enterprises, rise of software defined concept and cost optimization in managing hardware are boosting the market growth.

The global Software-defined Storage market is segregated on the basis of Type as Block, File, and Object. Based on Service the global Software-defined Storage market is segmented in Deployment and Testing, Security, Support, and Maintenance. Based on End-Use the global Software-defined Storage market is segmented in BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, and Other End Users.

The global software-defined storage market was valued at US$ 6.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 24.45 Billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 29.19%, during the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report covers:

Global Software-defined Storage market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Software-defined Storage market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Software-defined Storage market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

The Software-defined Storage Market has been segmented as below:

Software-defined Storage Market, By Type

Block

File

Object

Software-defined Storage Market, By Service

Deployment and Testing

Security

Support

Maintenance

Software-defined Storage Market, By End-Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Other End Users

Software-defined Storage Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Software-defined Storage Market, By Company

Dell

EMC Corporation*

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Seagate Technology and Scality*

Vmware Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Competitive Rivalry

Dell, EMC Corporation*, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology and Scality*, Vmware Inc., Western Digital Corporation, and others are among the major players in the global Software-defined Storage market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/software-defined-storage-market

Report Scope:

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Software-defined Storage industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Software-defined Storage market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Digital Transaction Management Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024

Mobile Device Security Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/