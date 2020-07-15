Smart Worker Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Smart Worker Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Smart Worker Market is segmented on the lines of its end-user, technology, offering and regional. Basis of end-user is segmented into Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Construction and Mining. Based on technology it covers Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ble/Bluetooth, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (Lpwan) and Wireless Field Area Network (Wfan). Based on offering it hardware, software and services. The Smart Worker Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Honeywell, Daqri, Fujitsu, Accenture and Vandrico. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Smart Worker Market is expected to be around US$ 6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 19% in the given forecast period.

The increasing focus of manufacturing companies on energy efficiency, resource optimisation, and reduction in production and operational prices is driving the expansion of the smart worker market. Further, the stringency in activity health and safety laws across the planet, along with the growing adoption of industrial IoT, is contributing to the expansion of the good worker market. However, the necessity of big capital investment for the deployment of smart worker solutions could limit the market growth.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Smart Worker Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Smart Worker Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Smart Worker Market has been segmented as below:

The major driving factors of Smart Worker Market are as follows:

Focus of producing corporations on Energy efficiency, Resource improvement, and Reduction in Production and in operation prices

Demanding activity Health and Safety Rules Across the planet

High Adoption of the Iiot Platform

The major restraining factors of Smart Worker Market are as follows:

Demand of big Capital Investment for preparation of smart worker Solutions

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview Smart Worker Market Analysis, By End-User

5.1 Manufacturing

5.2 Oil & Gas

5.3 Power & Utilities

5.4 Construction

5.5 Mining

Smart Worker Market Analysis, By Technology Smart Worker Market Analysis, By Offering Smart Worker Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

10.1 Honeywell

10.2 Daqri

10.3 Fujitsu

10.4 Accenture

10.5 Vandrico

10.6 Intellinium

10.7 Avnet

10.8 3M

10.9 Oracle

10.10 Zebra Technologies (ZIH Corp.)

