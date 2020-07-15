Smart Lock Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Lock market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., GATE , Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd., Anviz Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion Plc , Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., and others.

The global Smart Lock Market is segregated on the basis of Communication Protocol as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others. Based on Vertical the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Residential, Institution & Government, Industrial, and Commercial. Based on Lock Type the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Padlocks, Deadbolt, Lever Handles, and Other Locks.

Competitive Rivalry

This Smart Locks market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of a number of the foremost prominent players during this landscape. Alongside an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered within the full study. This study is one among the foremost comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Smart Locks market. A number of emerging devices have attributed to the upsurge of worldwide smart homes over the previous couple of years. Smart locks are predicted to be one among the utmost promising offering among all the devices over the succeeding years. Smart locks are not a totally novel industry. There have been efforts to revolutionize the normal locks and key with numerical keypad locks. In smart locks, rather than accessing the lock with your keys, you’ll control access to the lock employing a phone, wireless key fob or maybe distantly over the web. Most of the smart locks are simple and are at-home installable devices which will fit over the thumb turn of a deadbolt contained on the within portion of the door.

Smart locks are just like the old-fashioned locks which require a lock and a key to figure. . The sender sends the key to the receiver and once the key’s received by recipient he/ she is going to be ready to unlock the smart lock within the time formerly specified by the sender. Smart locks are capable to deny or grant access remotely through a mobile application.

The global Smart Lock market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Lock market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The report covers:

Global Smart Lock market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Smart Lock market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Lock market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Smart Lock market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol Smart Lock Market, By Vertical Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type Smart Lock Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

10.1 Dessmann

10.2 Haven Lock, Inc.

10.3 GATE

10.4 Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd.

10.5 Anviz Global

10.6 ASSA ABLOY AB

10.7 Allegion Plc

10.8 Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

10.9 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

10.10 Salto Systems S.L.

10.11 Onity, Inc.

10.12 Cansec Systems Ltd.

10.13 Gantner Electronic GmbH

10.14 Master Lock Company LLC

10.15 MIWA Lock Co

10.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.17 Amadas Inc.

10.18 Sentrilock, LLC

10.19 Avent Security

10.20 Poly-Control International ApS

