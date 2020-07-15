Smart Lock Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Lock market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., GATE , Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd., Anviz Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion Plc , Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., and others.
The global Smart Lock Market is segregated on the basis of Communication Protocol as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others. Based on Vertical the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Residential, Institution & Government, Industrial, and Commercial. Based on Lock Type the global Smart Lock market is segmented in Padlocks, Deadbolt, Lever Handles, and Other Locks.
Competitive Rivalry
Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., GATE , Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd., Anviz Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion Plc , Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., and others are among the major players in the global Smart Lock market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
This Smart Locks market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of a number of the foremost prominent players during this landscape. Alongside an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered within the full study. This study is one among the foremost comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Smart Locks market. A number of emerging devices have attributed to the upsurge of worldwide smart homes over the previous couple of years. Smart locks are predicted to be one among the utmost promising offering among all the devices over the succeeding years. Smart locks are not a totally novel industry. There have been efforts to revolutionize the normal locks and key with numerical keypad locks. In smart locks, rather than accessing the lock with your keys, you’ll control access to the lock employing a phone, wireless key fob or maybe distantly over the web. Most of the smart locks are simple and are at-home installable devices which will fit over the thumb turn of a deadbolt contained on the within portion of the door.
Smart locks are just like the old-fashioned locks which require a lock and a key to figure. . The sender sends the key to the receiver and once the key’s received by recipient he/ she is going to be ready to unlock the smart lock within the time formerly specified by the sender. Smart locks are capable to deny or grant access remotely through a mobile application.
The global Smart Lock market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Lock market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
The Smart Lock Market has been segmented as below:
Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
Smart Lock Market, By Vertical
- Residential
- Institution & Government
- Industrial
- Commercial
Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type
- Padlocks
- Deadbolt
- Lever Handles
- Other Locks
Smart Lock Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Smart Lock Market, By Company
- Dessmann
- Haven Lock, Inc.
- GATE
- Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd.
- Anviz Global
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Allegion Plc
- Dorma+Kaba Holding AG
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
- Salto Systems S.L.
- Onity, Inc.
- Cansec Systems Ltd.
- Gantner Electronic GmbH
- Master Lock Company LLC
- MIWA Lock Co.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Amadas Inc.
- Sentrilock, LLC
- Avent Security
- Poly-Control International ApS
The report covers:
- Global Smart Lock market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Smart Lock market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Lock market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Smart Lock market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Smart Lock industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Smart Lock market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol
- Smart Lock Market, By Vertical
- Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type
- Smart Lock Market, By Geography
- Competitive Insights
- Company Profiles
10.1 Dessmann
10.2 Haven Lock, Inc.
10.3 GATE
10.4 Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd.
10.5 Anviz Global
10.6 ASSA ABLOY AB
10.7 Allegion Plc
10.8 Dorma+Kaba Holding AG
10.9 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
10.10 Salto Systems S.L.
10.11 Onity, Inc.
10.12 Cansec Systems Ltd.
10.13 Gantner Electronic GmbH
10.14 Master Lock Company LLC
10.15 MIWA Lock Co
10.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.17 Amadas Inc.
10.18 Sentrilock, LLC
10.19 Avent Security
10.20 Poly-Control International ApS
