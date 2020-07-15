Smart Cards Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The smart cards market is expected to exceed more than US$ 14 billion by 2025.

The smart cards market is segmented on the lines of its component and application. The component segment for smart card includes microprocessor and memory smart cards component. The smart cards market is segmented on the lines of its application like telecommunications, government IDs, healthcare, financial services, retail, pay TV and transportation sector. The smart cards market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Smart card is a type of chip-card or a plastic card which contains embedded micro chip includes microprocessor or memory type. It stores and manages data used in different applications such as in electronic cash payments, telephone calling and more. Smart card presents data storage, authentication and personal identification; it may have contact less or contact smart card. It provides high security authentication over large organizations. Smart cards can used in different application and occupies large data compare to magnetic stripe. Smart cards which are programmed and contain data are used for different applications. Some smart cards are updated later to include new applications. Smart cards develop the expediency and security of any transaction. They give tamper proof storage of consumer data and account information. It is more reliable compare to other machine readable cards.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Smart cards Market has been segmented as below:

The Smart cards Market is segmented on the Basis of Component Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Microprocessor and Memory smart cards. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Telecommunications sector, Government IDs sector, Healthcare sector, financial services sector, Retail sector, Pay TV sector and Transportation sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of smart cards market are as follows:

Increasing mobile phone subscriber globally

Increasing interest for high capability SIM card

Rising demand for reliability and security

Support multi application by NFC

The restraining factors of smart cards market are as follows:

Slow appearance of standards

Cost attrition

High cost of transfer into smartcard friendly readers which minimize the acceptance of smartcard.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for smart cards and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for smart cards

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

Chapter 4 North America Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.1 Overview

4.2 North America Smart Cards Market Analysis, by Type, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 North America Smart Cards Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

4.2.3 North America Smart Cards Market Volume and Forecast, by Type, 2013 – 2023 (Mn Units)

4.3 North America Smart Cards Market Analysis, by Component, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 North America Smart Cards Market Revenue and Forecast, by Component, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

4.3.3 North America Smart Cards Market Revenue and Forecast, by Component, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

4.4 North America Smart Cards Market Analysis, by Geography, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 U.S.

4.4.2.1 U.S. Smart Cards Market Revenue and Volume, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.4.2.2 U.S. Smart Cards Market Revenue and Volume, 2015 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

4.4.3 Rest of North America

4.4.3.1 Rest of North America Smart Cards Market Revenue and Forecast, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

4.4.3.2 Rest of North America Smart Cards Market Revenue and Forecast, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Europe Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

Chapter 7 Middle East & Africa Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

Chapter 8 Latin America Smart Cards Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 American Express Company

9.2 Atos SE

9.3 NXP Semiconductors NV

9.4 Infineon Technologies AG

9.5 Gemalto NV

9.6 INSIDE Secure SA

9.7 Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH

9.8 Texas Instruments, Inc.

