Population Health Management Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE Analysis

The Global Population Health Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 65.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 25.2% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Wellcentive, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Accenture, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Epic Corporation, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Population Health Management Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Population Health Management Market is segmented on the lines of its product, end user and regional. Based on end user segmentation it covers software and service. Under end user segmentation it covers healthcare providers, employer groups and healthcare payers. The Global Population Health Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Population health management is describing as accumulating and reading the data on sections of patient population and management of that detail for specific diseases inside that populace. It’s miles a model which allows the fitness care providers and payers to assess the populations they serve throughout the continuum of care. Population health management is as a result a complete technique which requires both analysis and movement, and utilized to uncover the gaps in fitness take care of the benefits of patients and physicians. It improves health control outcomes with the aid of aligning physicians, coordinating the hospital therapy, and optimizing efficiency in addition to revenue.

The Global Population Health Management Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Population Health Management Market is Segmented on the lines of Product Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Software and Services.

By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare Providers sector, Employer Groups sector and Healthcare Payers sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Population Health Management Market are as follows:

Constant force to minimize health care expenses

Affordable care act in the U.S. has been implemented

Burden of chronic diseases due to raise in geriatric population

Execution of value based payment system

Developing countries is having huge market potential

Growth in healthcare costs has raised the demand for affordable treatment choice

Adoption of Hcit and government backing for the prevention of diseases

Increasing demand to develop the healthcare services quality

The restraining factors of Global Population Health Management Market are as follows:

Hesitation to migrate from legacy systems

Security of data and its management concern

For a robust setup of population health management system big investment and infrastructure is required

Lack of trained and efficient professionals

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium in sights

5 Market Overview

6 Adoption Assessment of Population Health Management Solutions in the U.S.

7 Population Health Management Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Offerings for End Users

7.1.1.1 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOS)

7.1.1.2 Physicians

7.1.1.3 Physician Group Practices

7.1.1.4 Hospitals and Health Systems

7.1.1.5 Community Health Centers

7.1.2 PHM Software and Services, By Application

7.1.2.1 Patient Outreach

7.1.2.2 Hospital Readmission Reduction

7.1.2.3 No-Show Rate Reduction

7.1.2.4 Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

7.1.2.5 Increased Patient Wellbeing and Engagement

7.2 Software

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Consulting

7.3.2 Implementation Services & Ongoing It Support

7.3.3 Training & Education

7.3.4 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

8 Population Health Management Market, By Mode of Delivery

9 Population Health Management Market, By End User

10 Population Health Management Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Mckesson Corporation

12.4 All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.5 Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.)

12.6 Optumhealth (United health Group, Inc.)

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 Epic Corporation, Inc.

12.9 Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

12.10 Health Catalyst, LLC

12.11 WeLLCentive, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

12.12 I2I Population Health

12.13 Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Formerly Verisk Health, Inc.)

